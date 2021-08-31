Watch live: Gov. Gavin Newsom gives update on California’s COVID-19 vaccine progress

California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a news conference at Carl B. Munck Elementary School, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, in Oakland, Calif. (Santiago Mejia/San Francisco Chronicle via AP, Pool) AP

California Gov. Gavin Newsom will hold an update on the state’s efforts to get more residents vaccinated on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. in Alameda County. You can watch a live stream of the update below.

As of Tuesday, over 80% of Californians 12 and older have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, Newsom’s office said. The state has administered 47 million doses of the vaccine.

Still, increasing case and hospitalization numbers have prompted Newsom to mandate vaccines for healthcare workers. Vaccines or regular testing is required for state workers, teachers and school staff as well.

A wider mandate, as proposed by some California Democratic legislators, has been put on hold for now.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.