Woman falls off party bus onto freeway while looking for restroom, California cops say

A woman suffered grave injuries Saturday night after tumbling from a party bus on a Southern California freeway, officers said.

The woman fell from the emergency exit of a Top Dog Limo Bus on Interstate 5 near National City at 8:11 p.m., the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

She may have gotten up to walk to the bus’s restroom, California Highway Patrol officers told KGTV.

The bus pulled over and passengers rushed to try to assist her, along with other passers-by, KSWB reported.

The bus, full of young adults, was driving to pick up additional passengers when the accident took place, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

The woman had “major life-threatening injuries,” KGTV reported.

An investigation into the incident is continuing, KSWB reported.

