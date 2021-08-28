California Marine killed in Kabul blast left record of her final mission: ‘I love my job’

Marine Corps Sgt. Nicole Gee, second from left, a maintenance technician with 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit, awaits the launch April 5, 2021, during a care exercise aboard the USS Iwo Jima. The Department of Defense announced Saturday that Gee was one of 13 American service members killed in an attack Aug. 26 at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. U.S. Marine Corps

A Marine sergeant from Roseville was among the 13 U.S. military service members and dozens of Afghans killed on Thursday in a suicide bombing in Kabul during an evacuations operation, the Defense Department Department announced.

Four of the troops who lost their lives hail from California.

Marine Corps Sgt. Nicole L. Gee, 23, of Roseville was killed after a suicide bomber detonated explosives outside Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport. The Associated Press reported that a lone suicide bomber was carrying about 25 pounds of explosives at the airport’s gate.

Gee had been documenting her time in Afghanistan on her personal Instagram page. Her latest photo post was taken at the Kabul airport amid U.S.-led evacuation efforts and published on Aug. 22, just four days before she was killed in the explosion.

“Escorting evacuees onto the bird,” Gee wrote in the caption to her photo, which depicted her standing next to a long line of Afghan evacuees heading into a U.S. military aircraft.

The evacuation efforts, which are ongoing but nearing completion, were part of the U.S. military’s withdrawal from Afghanistan after nearly 20 years in the country.

On Aug. 20, Gee posted another photo of herself in Kabul, holding an Afghan child in her arms.

“I love my job,” she captioned the photo.

In early August, she posted news from Kuwait of her promotion to sergeant.

Marine Corps officials said in a news release that Gee enlisted in 2017 and was assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 24, providing ground electronics transmission systems maintenance.

“Our unit mourns the immense loss of Sgt. Gee, our fallen service members, and the Afghan people who lost their lives in this attack,” Brig. Gen. Forrest C. Poole III, commanding general of 2nd Marine Logistics Group, said in a prepared statement. “I express my deepest heartfelt condolences to Sgt. Gee’s family, friends, and loved ones. We will continue to provide support to all those affected by this incident.”

California Gov. Gavin Newsom addressed the attack on Saturday, mourning the deaths of the four Californians and the many other victims.

“California joins the nation in mourning the tragic loss of 13 U.S. service members, including those from California, and many other innocent victims in this heinous attack. Our heroic troops gave their lives to protect others amid harrowing and dangerous conditions, and we will never forget their bravery and selfless sacrifice in service to our nation,” Newsom said in a prepared statement. “Jennifer (Siebel Newsom) and I send our deepest condolences to all the families grieving the loss of loved ones and offer our best wishes for the recovery of the service members who were injured. We stand with the Afghan American community during this difficult time.”

Newsom’s office lowered the flags at the Capitol in Sacramento to half-staff in honor of the bombing victims.

Gee was awarded the Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal and the National Defense and Global War on Terrorism Service Medals. She was previously assigned to recruitment training at Parris Island in South Carolina, the School of Infantry-East at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina, the Aviation Accession and Primary Military Occupational Specialty School in Pensacola, Florida and the Marine Corps Communications-Electronics School in Twentynine Palms, California, according to Marine Corps officials.

The other Californians killed in the attack were Marine Corps Cpl. Hunter Lopez, 22, of Indio; Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Dylan R. Merola, 20, of Rancho Cucamonga; and Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Kareem M. Nikoui, 20, of Norco.

The Islamic State Khorasan, a terrorist group associated with the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria — also known as ISIS — took credit for the attack. In retaliation, President Joe Biden’s administration ordered a drone strike in Afghanistan early Saturday morning, which killed two “high profile” Islamic State militants, according to the Washington Post.