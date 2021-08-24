Doug Ose endorses Kevin Kiley in California recall race after suspending his own campaign

Former Republican Congressman Doug Ose endorsed Assemblyman Kevin Kiley, R-Rocklin, in the recall race against Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday, following Ose’s own departure from the race.

Ose, who canceled his campaign after suffering a heart attack earlier this month, said he was the one who approached Kiley about an endorsement. Ose and Kiley were briefly partners in a cattle business prior to the recall election.

“I can tell you for a fact that if you’re able to be my business partner, you’re certainly somebody I’m going to support for governor,” Ose said on the steps of the Capitol Tuesday morning. “Kevin Kiley represents to me the best opportunity we have for addressing the problems we have in this state. He’s intelligent, he’s curious and he delivers.”

Kiley said he has long admired Ose as someone who is in politics “for the right reasons.” Ose, a Sacramento native, represented the area in Congress from 1999 to 2005.

“(Ose) is a public servant in the truest sense of the word,” Kiley said.

The latest poll from the Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies showed 5% of likely voters backing Kiley in the recall race. The frontrunner, radio talk show host Larry Elder, polled with 18% support, followed by businessman John Cox and former San Diego mayor Kevin Faulconer, both with 10%.

Faulconer and others in recent days have called for Elder to drop from the race, citing his controversial comments on women and recent allegations from an ex-fiancee. The state Republican Party earlier this month declined to endorse a candidate.

Kiley on Tuesday reiterated that he is not interested in campaigning against his Republican competition, but will remain focused on Newsom as an opponent.

“That’s where I’m drawing all of my contrast, is with Gavin Newsom, showing how he embodies everything that is wrong with the state government,” Kiley said.

The endorsement was Ose’s first public appearance following his heart attack. He told reporters that he was “winded” after a brief walk from a nearby coffee shop to the Capitol, but is feeling well.

“I sleep well. I’m full of my cardiologist’s latest cocktail of drugs. I’ve lost 10 pounds in eight days,” he said. “I’m really tired of salad. I want a steak.”