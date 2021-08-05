Raises missing from some California state worker paychecks as new contracts take effect

California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a news conference about the newly reopened Highway 1 at Rat Creek near Big Sur on Friday, April 23, 2021. Heavy rainstorms in January 2021 caused a landslide, which closed the scenic highway. AP

Some California state workers are reporting that they did not receive expected salary increases this month, frustrating public employees who were looking forward to their first full paychecks since Gov. Gavin Newsom and the Legislature demanded wage reductions from them a year ago.

The issue appears to be affecting workers represented by Professional Engineers in California Government, a union representing about 12,000 engineers at Caltrans and other departments.

Ted Toppin, executive director for that union, said some departments failed to key in employee longevity pay increases before the State Controller ran July payroll.

“Now it is unfortunate, something that we’ve grown accustomed to,” Toppin said.

The State Controller’s Office manages state government’s payroll through an antiquated system that dates to the 1970s. The office since 2016 has been developing a plan to replace it.

All state employees had wage adjustments in July, when temporary pay reductions lifted across the state workforce.

Many employees also received raises, including workers represented by PECG. Employees it represents received a 5.5% salary increase as negotiated with the state that went into effect July 1.

Amy Palmer, deputy secretary of communications for the California Government Operations Agency, said “We have been made are aware that pay items for some employees in engineer classifications did not make July payroll, and those items are being corrected.”

Toppin said that there is “no sense in pointing fingers,” but that the problem with the employee pay is a sign of how old the state’s payroll system is.

“If it were a modern system, these things would be done more efficiently,” he said.

