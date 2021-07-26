Jet crashes near Northern California golf course and sparks small Sierra wildfire

A jet crashed Monday afternoon near a golf course in Truckee, causing a small fire in the area, authorities said.

The Truckee Fire Department said in a social media post that fire crews were responding to a plane crash and small wildfire near Ponderosa Golf Course. Officials added that the blaze has been contained with no threat to Truckee.

According to California Highway Patrol dispatch information, the crash occurred a little after 1:15 p.m. The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office said Reynold Way is closed due to the incident.

The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement to The Sacramento Bee that a Bombardier CL 600 jet crashed while the pilot was attempting to land at Truckee-Tahoe Airport.

The agency does not know how many people were aboard. FAA and National Transportation Safety Board officials will investigate.

