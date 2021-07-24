California Republican who denounced Trump continues to draw GOP cash for upcoming election

A California Republican who backed former President Donald Trump’s impeachment is piling up money for his 2022 reelection campaign despite a challenge from within the GOP.

The congressman, Rep. David Valadao, R-Hanford, regarded as one of the nation’s most vulnerable Republican incumbents, has also been contributing some of his campaign cash to fellow House Republicans.

Valadao, who has about $820,000 on hand, according to the Federal Election Commission, which tracks campaign finance, raised more than $482,000 in the second quarter of this year compared to just over $320,000 in the first.

Republicans who supported impeachment have come under strong criticism from Trump and his supporters, though Trump has not mentioned Valadao specifically. Trump did not respond to a request for comment.

But Valadao, who narrowly defeated Democratic incumbent TJ Cox in 2020, will face Trump supporter Chris Mathys, a former Fresno City Councilman, in the 2022 primary to represent California’s 21st district, which is nestled below Fresno and encompasses Hanford.

“Valadao voted to impeach President Trump: If money was everything in a political race, why would we need elections? A Republican that calls Donald Trump un-American has no room in the Republican Party,” Mathys said.

The seat has flipped between Democratic and Republican representatives for years. Valadao represented the district from 2016 to 2018 before losing the seat to Cox.

In the two most recent presidential races, the district went to President Joe Biden and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

“I think a lot of Republicans recognize the importance of Valadao’s seat, and also that he may be the only Republican who can consistently win it,” said Kyle Kondik, managing editor of the nonpartisan Sabato’s Crystal Ball, which analyzes congressional races.

Valadao in next year’s open primary is also expected to face a few Democratic challengers, including Nicole Parra, a former member of the California State Assembly representing Kern County, and Bryan Osario, the mayor of Delano. Osario said voters in the district will remember that Valadao often voted with Trump even though the congressman voted to impeach the former president.

A week after the riot on the Capitol, Valadao tweeted that Trump’s “inciting rhetoric was un-American, abhorrent, and absolutely an impeachable offense. It’s time to put country over politics.”

That didn’t stop Republicans who once opposed impeachment and an investigation into the riot from giving Valadao money this spring.

Political action committees associated with Republican Reps. Young Kim of California, Pete Stauber of Minnesota, Tom Cole of Oklahoma, David Joyce of Ohio, Don Bacon of Nebraska, Darin LaHood of Illinois were among those contributing. All opposed the January impeachment of Trump.

Also giving to Valadao were committees associated with impeachment supporters. Among them were Republicans Dan Newhouse of Washington and Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana.

Valadao’s political action committee, Vitoria PAC, gave to eight GOP congressional candidates, including to Rep. Kay Granger of Texas, the top Republican on the House Appropriations Committee, which makes key decisions about federal spending. She did not vote on impeachment.

“While Republicans in Congress may disagree from time to time, the caucus is built on core beliefs and shared values: limiting government, ensuring strong national defense, and protecting life,” Andrew Renteria, a spokesperson for Valadao’s reelection campaign, wrote in an email to The Bee. “David is committed to defending these principles by supporting his colleagues’ efforts to win back the House.”

In the first quarter of 2021, Valadao’s PAC gave contributions to eight of the House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump in January. Just 10, including Valadao, supported impeachment.

One of the compelling reasons Valadao has been able to raise money quickly is that he’s personally popular in the district, his supporters said.

“Seems crystal clear at this point. Congressman Valadao is a unique Republican who can and will hold that seat in 2022. People just needed to be reminded of some political basics,” said GOP California consultant Matt Rexroad.