Talk radio host Larry Elder can run in Gavin Newsom recall election, court rules

Nationally syndicated radio talk show host Larry Elder joins the list of Republican candidates seeking to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom in the Sept. 14 recall election. He is photographed at the Capitol in Sacramento on Thursday, July 15, 2021. lsterling@sacbee.com

A Sacramento judge on Wednesday ordered the secretary of state’s office include conservative talk radio Larry Elder on the recall ballot after the office originally disqualified him for what it said were incorrectly redacted tax returns.

Elder, a longtime conservative commentator and nationally syndicated talk radio host, sued Secretary of State Shirley Weber earlier this week, alleging he was an unfairly excluded from running in the recall against Gov. Gavin Newsom.

In court filings, Elder’s attorneys argued that state elections law mandating tax disclosures technically only applies to primary races. The statute also requires the secretary of state to fix any redaction errors in tax filings, Elder’s suit said.

The court agreed.

After a short hearing on Wednesday afternoon, Sacramento Superior Court Judge Laurie M. Earl ruled in favor of Elder, and ordered Weber’s office to file his nomination papers for the Sept. 14 recall.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“I don’t find that the recall election is a direct primary election ballot,” Earl said. “I don’t find that Mr. Elder was required to file tax returns at all.”

The dispute stems from a new law, signed in 2019, that requires gubernatorial candidates to release five years of tax returns. Both the judge and Elder’s attorneys pointed out various places in the statute that prevent it from applying to recall elections.

Jay Russell, attorney for the secretary of state, said the goal of the office was to provide the same transparency to voters as in a normal election

“The secretary is is seeking to hold the recall elections in a manner in a format that is, is as close to a regular election as possible,” Russell told the court.

Elder celebrated the ruling in a tweet.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

“This isn’t just a victory for me, but a victory for the people of California. And not just those who favor the recall and support me, but all voters, including many who will come to know me,” he said. “I am thankful for a fair judge.”

Weber is expected to issue a final list of certified candidates Wednesday evening. Several other candidates also took Weber to court on Wednesday over ballot issues. Republican Kevin Faulconer is suing to have his preferred title of “retired San Diego mayor,” on the ballot. Youtuber Kevin Paffrath is seeking to add his nickname “Meet Kevin” to the ballot.

Once the disputes are settled, all registered voters will receive ballots starting Aug. 14. The election is Sept. 14.