CalPERS settles long-term care insurance lawsuit, agreeing to pay up to $2.7 billion

CalPERS has agreed to pay up to $2.7 billion to settle a lawsuit over big price hikes the retirement system imposed on long-term care policyholders eight years ago.

The agreement, announced Tuesday in a joint news release, settles a class-action lawsuit policyholders filed in 2013. They filed the lawsuit after receiving notices that their premiums would rise 85% in two increases in 2015 and 2016.

The $2.7 billion will be used to refund affected policyholders’ premiums and provide other benefits, according to the release. Settlement amounts will be based on whether people used their policy benefits and how they responded to the increase, according to the release.

The settlement money will come from CalPERS’ long-term care fund, not from the fund that covers public employees’ pensions, according to the release.

“We are pleased that our class members are able to get relief from the February 2013 rate increase,” attorney Gretchen Nelson, of Nelson & Fraenkel, said in the release. “This settlement will help our clients, many of whom are retired and on fixed incomes, to achieve a refund of premiums and move on with their lives.”

Los Angeles Superior Court judge William Highberger will review the proposed settlement and could grant preliminary approval July 22, according to the release.

The settlement applies to about 80,000 people who purchased long-term care insurance that came with an “inflation protection” benefit.

CalPERS started selling the plans, which cover care in nursing homes and other settings, in 1995. Marketing materials promised steady increases to benefits to cover the rising costs of long-term care, coupled with promises that premiums would not rise as a result of the increasing benefits.

In court, CalPERS argued it had the authority for the 2015 and 2016 rate increases and said the increases were necessary to keep the plans afloat.

Highberger, the judge, urged CalPERS two years ago to pursue a settlement agreement in the case, saying the retirement system faced “very serious risk” of losing the lawsuit.

A jury trial scheduled for March 22 will be avoided if Highberger approves the proposed settlement agreement.

“We believe this settlement is in the best interest of all long-term care policyholders and represents a sincere effort to resolve very complex issues in a fair manner,” Matthew Jacobs, CalPERS general counsel, said in the release. “It’s the right path forward and enables the CalPERS long term care program to continue helping policyholders who are counting on the program for critical care in a time of need.”

The CalPERS board last year approved two more rate increases, totaling 90%, that will go into effect this year and next year unless policyholders elect to reduce their plan benefits.

About 117,000 people still had the plans — with or without inflation protection — as of last year.

The retirement system started selling the plans when long-term care insurance was a new product. Most insurers found the line of insurance unfeasible and stopped offering it, or instituted large rate increases.