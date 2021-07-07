Car flips into backyard swimming pool, killing two, California police say

A car hit a center median and flew into a nearby swimming pool early Wednesday in Chino, California, killing two and injuring one, police say. Screengrab from KCBS video

A Chevrolet Corvette convertible flew through the air into a backyard swimming pool early Wednesday, killing two and injuring one, California police say.

All three people inside were ejected from the shattered car, part of which landed in the pool, Chino police wrote on Facebook. A 21-year-old woman and 27-year-old man died, while a 23-year-old woman was hospitalized in serious condition. Their names were not released by police.

Police said the driver was traveling down Schaefer Avenue about 2:30 a.m. and hit a median, which sent the convertible airborne.

Television video footage showed some of the wreckage on the sidewalk along a hedge lining the backyard, while the rest came to rest inside the pool.

“This corner here is really busy, and people just unfortunately don’t abide by the speed limit,” neighbor Adrianna Stoddard told KCBS.

The crash remains under investigation, police wrote.

Chino police ask that anyone with information call 909-334-3159 or email zazarcon@chinopd.org.

