California has banned state-funded travel to 17 states over LGBTQ laws. Here’s the full list

The state Capitol in Sacramento is illuminated in rainbow colors to celebrate LGBT Pride Month on Monday night, June 21, 2021, as large illuminated letters spell out “pride” on the building’s west steps. Hundreds gathered to see the lighting concept “Glowing with Pride” unveiled. It is the brainchild of the Sacramento LGBT Community Center, and will run from June 21 to the evening of June 27. pkitagaki@sacbee.com

Attorney General Rob Bonta announced Monday he’s banning taxpayer-funded travel to five more states under a California law that calls on his office to act when another state adopts measures viewed as discriminatory against gay and transgender people.

The new additions are Arkansas, Florida, Montana, North Dakota and West Virginia following their passage of new laws that restrict transgender youth from playing sports and block access to life-saving care for members of the LGBTQ+ community.

With this announcement, California now restricts taxpayer-funded travel for public employees and college students to 17 states representing over 30% of the American population.

None of these 17 states on the “no fly” list voted for President Joe Biden in the 2020 election. They’re represented by Republican-led Legislatures that have in some cases adopted laws allowing organizations to deny services to same-sex couples, among other policies.

“The states are a part of a recent dangerous wave of discriminatory new bills signed into law in states all across the country,” Bonta said in a news release.

As of June, more than 250 anti-LGBTQ bills have been introduced in state legislatures throughout the U.S., with at least 95 directly targeting transgender Americans, Bonta said.

The Human Rights Center predicts 2021 will break records as the worst year for what it views as anti-LGBTQ legislation, surpassing 2015 when 15 new anti-LGBTQ bills were signed into law.

“I’m really sad that we have to keep doing this,” Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco said. He added the travel restrictions are important to demonstrate that “there will be consequences for targeting our community, particularly our children.”

Here are all of the states on California’s state-funded travel restrictions list, with the dates they were added:

Alabama — announced June 22, 2017

Arkansas — July 29, 2021

Florida — July 1, 2021

Idaho — July 1, 2020

Iowa — October 4, 2019

Kansas — January 1, 2017

Kentucky — announced June 22, 2017

Mississippi — January 1, 2017

Montana — July 1, 2021

North Carolina — Jan. 1, 2017

North Dakota — Aug. 1, 2021

Oklahoma — June 22, 2018

South Carolina — April 15, 2019

South Dakota — announced June 22, 2017

Tennessee — Jan. 1, 2017

Texas — announced June 22, 2017

West Virginia — July 8, 2021