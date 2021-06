Bear shot in encounter at California home is euthanized. Tahoe resident acted in self-defense

A bear was euthanized after being shot and seriously wounded during an encounter with a resident who acted in self-defense at a Northern California home, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office.

In a news release, the Sheriff’s Office said that deputies were called around 10:45 p.m. to Meyers, near South Lake Tahoe, on reports of a bear threatening a residence.

A person there said they were attacked inside the home and shot the bear out of self-defense. The bear then fled the area, bleeding.

Responding deputies didn’t find the bear, but notified the California Department of Fish and Wildlife of the incident. With the last known location of the bear, Fish and Wildlife agents tracked it down Friday morning and, discovering that it was “gravely wounded,” euthanized it.

Deputies said an investigation into the shooting determined the person did not commit a crime.

“We encourage all citizens to familiarize themselves with safety tips for bear encounters,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.