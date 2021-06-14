California state scientists to receive nearly 8% raise in deal ending pay cuts

California Department of Fish & Wildlife senior field biologist Greg Gerstenberg, left, and environmental scientist Evan King, check traps that have been set in a pond featuring ideal habitat for the newly re-discovered nutria Wednesday, June 13, 2018 near Stevinson. ezamora@fresnobee.com

California state scientists will receive a 7.63% raise in an agreement their union reached with the state to end the furlough-like personal leave program under which they’ve worked for the last year.

Like most of the rest of the state workforce, the state’s roughly 3,700 scientists took a 9.23% pay cut last July, when projections showed a $54 billion budget deficit on the way.

The reality turned out much different than the projections, and Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration has been negotiating agreements to restore state workers’ pay against the backdrop of a budget surplus the administration estimates is $76 billion.

The California Association of Professional Scientists agreement restores employees’ pay and eliminates the two days of leave per month they were receiving while the cuts were in effect. Employees will have to resume contributions to their retirement health insurance, which amount to 2.1% of scientists’ pay.

The agreement includes a 5% raise that was suspended when the pay cuts were implemented and a 2.5% raise for the fiscal year starting July 1, along with an additional .13%.

The union ended the personal leave program through a side letter agreement finalized Friday. It will continue negotiations over a full contract. The group’s last full contract expired July 1, 2020.

“We wanted to ensure our members had the necessary restorations as soon as possible,” said Bianca Petzold, the union’s staff director. “Our top priority is still fair and equitable pay for state scientists.”

Unlike some other agreements, the side letter doesn’t include language about reopening negotiations when the state and federal governments finalize details essential worker bonuses outlined in the federal American Rescue Plan.

Petzold said those discussions over essential worker bonuses will take place as part of the talks over its next contract.

