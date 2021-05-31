2.7-magnitude earthquake, swarm of aftershocks strike near Disneyland, USGS reports

U.S. Geological Survey

A 2.7-magnitude earthquake shook Anaheim, California, home to Disneyland Resort, just after midnight Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey reports.

The 2.6-mile-deep quake hit about two miles west of Anaheim at 12:41 a.m. Pacific time, according to the USGS. Dozens of people from as far away as Irvine and Huntington Beach reported feeling the tremor to the agency.

At least nine aftershocks ranging from 0.9- to 2.1-magnitude rattled the Anaheim area into the early morning Monday.

There were no reports of damage or injuries.

“After a day of rides at Disneyland I thought maybe I was still feeling the Indiana Jones ride,” wrote one person on Twitter.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“Oh damn that was an earthquake in Anaheim? I thought someone was just stomping around the office,” read another Twitter post.

Magnitude measures the energy released at the source of the earthquake, the U.S. Geological Survey says. It replaces the old Richter scale.

Quakes between 2.5 and 5.4 magnitude are often felt but rarely cause much damage, according to Michigan Tech.

Memorial Day Sale Unlimited digital access - $3 for 3 months CLAIM OFFER