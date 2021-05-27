California

Here’s who is eligible for California’s $1.5 million vaccine lottery prizes and a $50 gift card

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday announced a $116.5 million effort — including a $16.5 million lottery — to nudge more Californians to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Here’s what you need to know:

What’s the prize?

Vaccinated Californians will be eligible for three types of prizes:

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

How can I become eligible?

For the $1.5 million and $50,000 prizes, Californians need to have at least one shot of the vaccine. The money will also only be paid if the winners complete their vaccination. You must live in California and be aged 12 and older — for the minors, the prizes will be held in savings account until they turn 18.

Undocumented Californians as well as other non-citizens are also eligible.

For the $50 gift cards, you must start your vaccination on or after Thursday, May 27 at any site in California (except certain federal facilities). You’ll get a redemption code by text or email within seven to ten days after your second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna, or your first dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. If you are younger than 18, you need to have a parent or guardian complete the process for you unless you are emancipated.

When’s the drawing?

Memorial Day Sale

Unlimited digital access - $3 for 3 months

CLAIM OFFER

The drawing for the $1.5 million prizes is on Tuesday, June 15, when the state expects to lift nearly all of its restrictions.

The drawing for the $50,000 prizes is on Friday, June 4, and Friday, June 11.

What are my odds of winning the jackpot?

With more than 22 million Californians having at least one shot as of Thursday, the odds of winning $1.5 million stands at 1 in 2.2 million. By contrast, the odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot is 1 in 302 million.

Related stories from San Luis Obispo Tribune
Profile Image of Jeong Park
Jeong Park
Jeong Park joined The Sacramento Bee’s Capitol Bureau in 2020 as part of the paper’s community-funded Equity Lab. He covers economic inequality, focusing on how the state’s policies affect working people. Before joining the Bee, he worked as a reporter covering cities for the Orange County Register.
  Comments  
Memorial Day Sale
#ReadLocal

Unlimited digital access - $3 for 3 months

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service