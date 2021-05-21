California to end social distancing, business capacity limits in June, officials say

Shoppers stand on line to get into the Foot Locker inside the Westfield Galleria Mall in Roseville on Friday, May 22, 2020. California plans to end social distance and business capacity restrictions on June 15, 2021. jpierce@sacbee.com

California businesses will be able to open their doors on June 15 without the COVID-19 capacity and social distancing restrictions that have been in place for more than a year, according to the state’s top public health officials.

During a Friday press call, Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said California is on track to meet the reopening criteria Gov. Gavin Newsom announced in April.

“We’re in a place in the pandemic where the restrictions of the past are no longer needed for the foreseeable future,” Ghaly said.

Ghaly added that vaccinated Californians will be able to take off their masks in any social setting in accordance with the Centers for Disease and Control guidelines, though unvaccinated residents should continue wearing face coverings.

The state will also update travel guidelines on June 15 that parallel federal recommendations, specifically when it comes to admitting visitors from countries with high rates of infection.

“Different parts of our globe that have severe outbreaks may have some restrictions and prohibitions on travelers coming into the country,” Ghaly said. “But it won’t be in the same way that we have had quarantine and isolation or travel within the country and that will be updated as CDC updates it as well.”

California is also recommending, but not requiring, outdoor venues with more than 10,000 attendees check vaccination status or negative COVID-19 tests before guests enter. For attendees who aren’t vaccinated or did not get tested, Ghaly said, venues should require masking.

The new guidelines will also cap indoor venues at 5,000 attendees and require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

Ghaly said California had no plans to install a “vaccine passport” system, but is offering guidance on how to create a verification system that is non-discriminatory and equitable to private vendors.

Employers will also have to maintain compliance with CalOSHA workplace standards set up to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 among employees.

Though the state’s most urban areas, including Los Angeles and several Bay Area counties boast some of the lowest infection rates in California, several others lag behind. Eight counties in the Sacramento region are still in the “red tier” of the state’s COVID-19 reopening schedule, meaning there is still “substantial” spread of COVID-19.

Ghaly said the widespread availability of vaccines and low hospitalization and infection rates will make the June 15 reopening date possible.

The state also plans to continue monitoring variants, and whether they “are breaking through our vaccines,” along with other public health metrics that help determine when it’s safe to resume normal activities.

The next three weeks also allows time for venues to plan for conventions, weddings, sporting and cultural events under this new phase, said Dee Dee Myers, senior advisor to Newsom and director of the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development.

“We’ve gotten to that point and are excited to move forward,” Myers said.