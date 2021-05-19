Getting a REAL ID in California will be easier due to a federal rule change. Here’s how

A federal rule change means California residents applying for a REAL ID no longer have to provide a Social Security card or W-2, making the process easier for applicants, the Department of Motor Vehicles announced Wednesday.

U.S. residents will be required to present a copy of their REAL ID, a passport or other federally approved documents before being allowed to board a plane for domestic flights, enter a federal building, or military base when the program is fully implemented.

“We continue to streamline the REAL ID process so that customers can upload required documents, avoid long lines and get a REAL ID well in advance of the federal enforcement date,” California DMV Director Steve Gordon said in a news release.

Last month, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security extended the deadline to get a REAL ID, giving drivers and travelers until May 3, 2023, to obtain the new identification card. The department cited the ongoing coronvirus pandemic in its decision to push back the deadline from Oct. 1.

That was the second time the REAL ID deadline was pushed back stemming from the COVID-19 outbreak. Former President Donald Trump issued the first extension in March 2020.

DMV officials said Californians can now just provide their Social Security number, proof of identity and two proofs of California residency when applying for the REAL ID. Applicants must provide two printed documents that show that you live in California, such as a rental or lease agreement, a home utility bill or employment documents.

The change in the Social Security requirement occurred after the DMV updated its system following passage of the REAL ID Modernization Act, which officials say creates further improvements to the application process.

Californians can bring their confirmation code and documents to a DMV office at their convenience after filling out the online application and uploading their documents, DMV officials said. Applicants can do this the same day for express service, and no appointment is needed.

Officials said it now takes less than 10 minutes at the service window in a DMV office to complete the REAL ID transaction.