More Californians would get new $600 stimulus checks from the state under Newsom plan

Two-thirds of Californians would get an extra $600 from the state under a new plan unveiled Monday morning by Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Families with children would also get additional $500 checks as part of the plan, according to Newsom’s office.

His office has not yet release details about who would qualify for the payments. He is scheduled to discuss the plan at an event in Alameda County Monday morning.

The proposal represents nearly $12 billion of a $100 billion “California Comeback Plan” Newsom says he’ll unveil in pieces over the next few days to help the state bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The stimulus plan will be a big chunk of a revised state budget proposal from his office, which is due by the end of the week. He plans to announce new parts of the budget plan every day this week, spokeswoman Erin Mellon said.

The checks would help Californians who have struggled during the pandemic, according to Newsom’s office. He’ll need to convince lawmakers to support his plan for it to become law.

It would build on $600 payments Newsom and lawmakers approved in February for low-income families and on federal stimulus payments.

On Sunday, he and his wife, First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom, released a Mothers Day video in which he also promised increased spending for families and caretakers, including funding for 100,000 new state-subsidized child care slots and $200 million for home care workers.

“We’re going to be making some bold investments, and some big investments, in particular to support parents,” he said in the video. “We have the backs of mothers and will be making investments to solve real problems and to acknowledged the extraordinary stress that so many moms, particularly working moms, have been under over this last year.”

Newsom’s revised budget proposal will kick off the home-stretch of budget negotiations with the Legislature. His initial plan, which he unveiled in January, already anticipated a big cash windfall. He and lawmakers used some of that revenue to fund incentives for school openings, financial assistance to lower-income households, and wildfire prevention, among other programs.

But California has collected even more tax revenue than expected since then, meaning Newsom’s revised plan will have even more money to spend. Newsom and lawmakers will need to hash out the details of how to spend the expected surplus before the July 1 start of the 2021-22 fiscal year.