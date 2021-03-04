Shot fired at tow truck driver leads police to arsenal, explosives, California cops say

Police found an arsenal of firearms and explosives after a man shot at a tow truck driver trying to repossess a Mercedes, San Francisco cops say. San Francisco Police Department

A San Francisco tow truck driver trying to repossess a 2017 Mercedes Benz heard “a loud noise” and spotted a man holding a handgun beside the car, police say.

Then the tow truck driver noticed a bullet hole in the door of the Mercedes, a police press release issued Wednesday says. The gunman collected some possessions and left.

Undeterred, the tow truck driver continued trying to repossess the Mercedes on Feb. 21 when he saw the man pointing a rifle through a fence, police wrote. The driver unhooked the car and fled.

Detectives investigating the incident arrested Cameron Ybarra, 31, on a variety of charges Feb. 23 after uncovering an arsenal of firearms, bomb-making equipment and a suspicious device detonated by the bomb squad, police say in the release.

Officers arrested Ybarra after a scuffle when he left his residence as they prepared to search it, police say.

Ybarra faces charges including carrying a concealed weapon, carrying a loaded firearm in public, possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, discharge of a firearm in a grossly negligent manner, possession of a silencer, three counts of felon in possession of a firearm, assault with a deadly weapon/assault weapon, possession of an explosive device, and resisting, delaying or obstructing a peace officer, the release says.

Detectives say they found an assault rifle, privately made firearms known as “ghost guns,”, ammunition, magazines, body armor, a silencer, a 3D printer, other gun manufacturing items, fraudulent identification materials and suspected bomb-making materials in Ybarra’s home.

Police asked that anyone with information on the incident call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.