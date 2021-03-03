Sightseeing bear spotted casually strolling in California neighborhood, video shows

A bear was filmed wandering Eagle Rock in California on Tuesday and Los Angeles County animal control officers responded to the incident but haven’t caught it. KTLA

A bear was spotted wandering through a neighborhood in Eagle Rock, California, on Tuesday night, video footage shows.

The bear was seen running through yards and on sidewalks around Las Flores and Hill drives around 7 p.m., CBS Los Angeles reported.

Los Angeles County animal control responded to the incident and tried to remove the bear, but as of Wednesday morning, it hasn’t been caught yet, according to the station.

Aerial video of the bear was posted on social media by KTLA.

Bear seen running through Eagle Rock Tuesday night! @KTLA. pic.twitter.com/PFf3KpXhPF — Ryder Christ (@RyderChristNews) March 3, 2021

Los Angeles City Librarian John Szabo posted a photo of the bear on Twitter on Tuesday night

“So there’s a bear strolling down the sidewalk in #EagleRock,” Szabo wrote. “Chopper overhead now looking.”

Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson Tony Im said that residents have been advised that a bear is in the area and officers have been assigned to look for it, The Eastsider reported.

A California Department of Fish and Wildlife official said that the bear was gone by the time they arrived, according to KTLA.