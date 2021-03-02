Woman dies when chain-reaction crash throws her into oncoming traffic, CA cops say

A 20-year-old woman standing near her crashed car on Interstate 8 in El Cajon, California, died Tuesday morning when a later collision flung her into traffic, police say. Getty Images | Royalty Free

A 20-year-old woman died early Tuesday after a bizarre chain-reaction crash hurled her into traffic on Interstate 8 near El Cajon, California Highway Patrol officers say.

The woman got out of her 2003 Toyota Matrix after crashing into the center divider at 2:50 a.m., KSWB reported. She stood near her disabled car, which had come to a stop in the right lane.

A few minutes later, a 24-year-old man driving a 2002 Infiniti G35 crashed into the Matrix, KGTV reported.

The collision flung the Toyota into the woman, hurling her into the left lane of the highway, where she was run over by two more vehicles, The San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, KSWB reported. The Infiniti driver was taken to a hospital with major injuries but is expected to survive.

The other drivers were not hurt, KGTV reported.

California Highway Patrol officers are investigating whether drugs or alcohol played a role in the series of crashes, The San Diego Union-Tribune reported.