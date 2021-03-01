Gardeners targeted in rash of robberies and attempted murders, California police say

Thirteen accused gang members were arrested for targeting gardeners in armed robberies and attempted murder, the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office said. Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office

More than a dozen accused gang members were arrested for a string of crimes targeting gardeners in California, the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office said Monday.

San Jose police said 11 adults and two teenagers were arrested Feb. 17-24 for various charges, including armed robberies, attempted murder, criminal threats, kidnappings and possession of firearms.

Police said they were responding to “escalating violence” in the county and targeted a “violent criminal street gang.” According to authorities, the victims were local gardeners and landscapers who were robbed when they were away from their vehicles.

At times, the accused gang members “used forced or brandished weapons prior to fleeing the scene,” police said.

Police also said that narcotics, firearms, gang indica and “dozens of items of stolen property” were found when accused gang members’ residences were searched.

The adults were booked into Santa Clara County Jail and the teenagers were booked into Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall, according to police.