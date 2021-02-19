Youth sports can soon resume in California counties with low COVID-19 case rates

Youth and recreational sports could be allowed again next week in California in 27 counties where coronavirus rates are lowest, under new guidelines from the California Department of Public Health announced Friday.

Sports will be allowed to resume in counties with fewer than 14 cases of COVID-19 for every 100,000 residents. The new rules apply to all organized youth and adult sports and take effect next Friday, February 26.

That means sports may resume in Yolo, El Dorado, Placer, San Luis Obispo and 23 other counties if current case rates hold.

The day of the announcement, Sacramento was above that threshold with 18.7 cases per 100,000. So was Fresno with 19.8 cases per 100,000. The state included both counties on a list of those close to meeting the threshold, but provided no timeline on when that might happen.

“Youth sports are important to our children’s physical and mental health,” said State Public Health Officer Dr. Tomás Aragón. “With case rates and hospitalizations declining across California, we are allowing outdoor competition to resume, with modifications and steps to reduce risk, in counties where case rates are lower.”

In counties with case rates between 7 and 14 per 100,000, people over age 13 will be required to get tested every week to play or coach football, rugby and water polo, all high-contact sports likely to be played without masks. Test results must be available within 24 hours of competitions, under the new guidelines.

Other sports considered lower contact, including baseball, cheerleading and softball, will not have a testing requirement.

Parents of children participating in the newly allowed sports must sign consent forms saying they understand and acknowledge that playing even in accordance with the guidelines carries a risk of contracting COVID-19.