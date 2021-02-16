California

Coyote bites child walking with mom in unprovoked attack, California police say

FILE - In this Nov. 11, 2015, file photo, a coyote walks across fresh snow in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/Brennan Linsley, File)
FILE - In this Nov. 11, 2015, file photo, a coyote walks across fresh snow in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/Brennan Linsley, File) Brennan Linsley Associated Press file

A coyote bit a child Tuesday morning in Moraga, California, police say.

The child’s mother chased the coyote away about 8:30 a.m. near Campolindo Drive and Calle la Montana, KRON reported. The coyote was last seen running north on Calle La Montana.

The coyote attacked without warning, KPIX reported.

DNA tests show a rogue coyote that bit a grocery store worker in Lafayette in December also attacked a man in Moraga a few weeks earlier and bit a 2-year-old boy in Moraga in July, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

It’s not yet known if Tuesday’s attack is related, KRON reported.

If you are approached or trailed by a coyote, be “as big and loud as possible,” advises CoyoteSmarts. The site also advises waving, clapping your hands and “shouting in an authoritative voice.”

