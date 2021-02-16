California Republican takes on ‘cancel culture,’ proposes new discrimination protections

In this Aug. 21, 2017 photo, Assemblywoman Melissa Melendez, R-Lake Elsinore, sits at the Capitol in Sacramento. For four years in a row, Melendez had authored a bill to enshrine whistleblower protections into law for those legislative staff members who come forward with allegations of sexual assault and harassment, only to have the bills killed in the Senate Appropriations Committee. AP

A California Republican lawmaker introduced two bills on Tuesday that aim to ban discrimination over a person’s political views, characterizing the package as an effort to fight ‘cancel culture.’

“Cancel culture and the efforts to silence differing opinions and voices should be a growing concern for all of us,” said Sen. Melissa Melendez, R-Lake Elsinore. “A climate of intolerance has been established and has stifled healthy and normal debate. Anyone who values their own freedom of speech should be concerned.”

Senate Bill 238, also known as the Diversity of Thought Act, seeks to add political affiliation as a protected class under the Fair Employment and Housing Act.

That law currently bars employment and housing discrimination based on someone’s race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, sexual orientation, familial status, marital status, disability, nationality and source of income.

The other bill, Senate Bill 249, would amend California’s education code to prohibit discrimination, harassment intimidation and bullying in schools based on an individual’s political affiliation.

Cancel culture, or “canceling,” is the act of ostracizing a public figure or private citizen online or in public for behavior considered questionable or controversial. The terms have joined the cultural lexicon in recent years.

The terms are commonly used in conservative media in the context of the entertainment industry, social media or mainstream news media, with right-leaning activists alleging bias against their views.

For instance, former President Donald Trump’s supporters claimed he was a victim of “cancel culture” when Twitter and Facebook stripped him of his social media platforms when the companies concluded his campaign to retain power after losing the 2020 election risked inciting violence.

Mike Madrid, a California-based Republican political strategist, said he’s not surprised that a Republicans is seeking to make political affiliation a protected class.

“It’s really symbolic of the Republican Party embracing the politics of victimization and grievance,” he said, adding that both Republicans and Democrats participate in cancel culture.

He said free speech, even if it’s vile, should be protected, but “you can’t whine and cry about not suffering the consequences when you’re saying horrible things about people.”

Well-known figures who have been “canceled” as of late include former “The Mandalorian” actress Gina Carano, who was fired by television executives after she compared the experience of Republicans in today’s political climate to the plight of Jews during the Nazi Germany era on social media, according to reports.

“It is unfathomable to me that corporations and members of the public would ruin a person’s career, business and family because of their political ideology,” Melendez continued. “A free society shouldn’t allow thoughts and ideas to be censored. Free speech covers all speech, not just that with which you agree.”

Melendez as an assemblywoman in 2017 voted against a different bill that aimed to prevent discrimination over political views. That bill by Assemblyman Rob Bonta, D-Alameda, would have repealed a McCarthy-era law that bans California government agencies from employing communists.

The law has mostly entangled Quakers and other religious people who refuse to sign a loyalty other as a condition of employment. Bonta pulled the bill from consideration after hearing from Vietnamese immigrants who sought refuge from a communist regime when they fled to California.

