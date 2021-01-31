Yosemite ‘firefall’ viewing different this February. Reservations required to enter park

Fewer people in 2021 will get a chance to see Yosemite National Park’s “firefall” phenomenon, when Horsetail Fall is aglow in February with the sunset.

Yosemite announced Friday that reservations will be required to enter the park starting Feb. 8 and will be needed at least through the end of that month. Yosemite remains closed until at least Monday due to wind and snow damage.

The glowing golden orange effect happens mid- to late-February when conditions are right: Enough water in Horsetail Fall and clear skies so the setting sun can illuminate it. The thin, 1,000-foot ephemeral fall over the eastern edge of El Capitan is barely noticed by many visitors to the popular park in California at other times of the year.

Hundreds of people have descended on Yosemite Valley daily in recent years in hopes of catching a glimpse of the firefall. The need to reduce crowds this year – part of Yosemite’s work to reduce the spread of COVID-19 – was a factor in deciding to implement a temporary reservation system for Yosemite.

Yosemite spokesman Scott Gediman said Friday that it was too soon to say whether the firefall phenomenon would happen this year. The park received significant snowfall this week, but it’s been a dry winter overall.

The annual Firefall from Horsetail Fall in Yosemite Valley glows after the sun has disappeared below the horizon. Three conditions need to be just right for the glow. Skies must be clear just as the sun sets, mid-February allows the correct positioning of the sunset and water needs to be flowing from the fall. ERIC PAUL ZAMORA Fresno Bee file

A separate reservation isn’t needed to see the firefall once visitors get into Yosemite.

Best firefall viewing times, spots, parking

Photographer Aaron Meyers calculated some ideal firefall viewing times for 2021, falling between 5:20 p.m. and 5:45 p.m. Feb. 11 to Feb. 27. He predicts Feb. 21 will be the best viewing day if conditions are right.

A popular place to see Horsetail Fall is around the El Capitan Picnic Area, between the Camp 4 campground and El Capitan.

Yosemite officials outlined special restrictions in place from noon to 7 p.m., Feb. 13 to Feb. 25 – also noting that 2021 details are subject to change.

During those days, Yosemite officials said only those with disability placards are allowed to drive to the viewing area at El Cap Picnic Area and park in turnouts on the north side of Northside Drive.

Others should park at the Yosemite Falls parking area, just west of Yosemite Valley Lodge, and then walk there (1.5 miles each way). The picnic area has vault toilets, and trash and recycling dumpsters. One of Northside Drive’s two lanes will be closed to vehicles so people can use it to walk. No parking permits are needed.

People can also walk east from El Capitan Meadow. Officials said tree clearings opened up new viewing spots in 2020.

Meyers wrote on his photography website, “The sunset starts out on the west side of the rocks during early February and progressively moves east (from left to right in the photos). If you want to see the falls all lit up in the early ‘Fire Falls’ season, go further east. As the sunset moves east you can move east (towards picnic grounds) to get good shots.”

For older visitors, the firefall can be reminiscent of another grand spectacle of the same name that ended in 1968: The pushing of burning coals over Glacier Point into Yosemite Valley below.

COVID-19 update

President Joe Biden signed an executive order last week that requires everyone wear face coverings in federal buildings and on federal land to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Gediman said Friday that Yosemite was still awaiting specific direction about implementation in national parks, but that masks are “highly highly encouraged” for Yosemite visitors now. Yosemite has been working with local, state and federal public health departments.

Yosemite officials haven’t shared the number of coronavirus cases in the park, but COVID-19 has been reported in Yosemite, like most places in California and the U.S.

Much of Yosemite sits in rural Mariposa County, which has reported some of the fewest cases of COVID-19 in the state: 358 total coronavirus cases and five total deaths, as of Friday.

But counties around Yosemite in the central San Joaquin Valley have been some of the hardest hit by the virus, with thousands of COVID-19 cases and more than 2,000 coronavirus deaths. Previously this winter, Yosemite was only open for day-use visitation to help slow the spread of COVID-19. Before that, the park implemented its first day-use reservation system this summer to reduce visitation after closing for a few months.

More Yosemite parking and driving restrictions

Yosemite detailed a number of parking and driving restrictions in February.

Those without disability placards won’t be allowed to stop, park or unload passengers between Camp 4 and El Capitan Crossover – a short segment connecting Northside and Southside drives near El Capitan. Those rules apply along the crossover, too.

Southside Drive will be open to vehicles, but parking, stopping, or unloading passengers along it is prohibited from the crossover to Swinging Bridge Picnic Area.

“Pedestrians will also be prohibited from traveling on or adjacent to the road in this area,” park officials continued. “From Cathedral Beach Picnic Area to Sentinel Beach Picnic Area, the area between the road and the Merced River (including the river) will also be closed to all entry.”

The restrictions are aimed at protecting the environment and visitors. On Feb. 22, 2019, the park tallied more than 2,000 people that day gathered to see the firefall in areas mostly lacking parking and restrooms. People trampled sensitive vegetation, caused erosion, littered, and exposed themselves to unsafe conditions, officials said.