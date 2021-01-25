California

Watch live: Gov. Gavin Newsom to speak after lifting California stay-at-home orders

California Gov. Gavin Newsom outlines his 2021-2022 state budget proposal during a news conference in Sacramento on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom outlines his 2021-2022 state budget proposal during a news conference in Sacramento on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. Rich Pedroncelli AP/Pool

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is set to hold a press conference Monday at noon, on the same day that his administration lifted coronavirus stay-at-home orders across much of the state. Watch a livestream of the conference here:

Newsom today also announced a deal to extend the state’s eviction moratorium through June 30, giving tenants affected by the pandemic some security.

The end of the stay-at-home order comes as the California Department of Public Health’s four-week intensive care unit projections show ICU availability above 15% in the Bay Area, San Joaquin Valley and Southern California regions of the state.

A statewide curfew of 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. for all non-essential business and activities also has been lifted.

The state will return to the color tier coding system, with much of the state still in the purple tier — the most restrictive tier.

