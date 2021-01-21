Fewer than half of white Americans are willing to mask up in public, study finds

White people are less likely to wear a mask when in contact with people outside of their household, according to a newly released survey.

The ongoing only survey of more than 6,000 people by the USC Dornsife Center for Economic and Social Research found that 46% of white people in early December reported wearing a mask most of the time when in contact with others outside of their household.

That’s compared to 67% of Black people, 63% of Hispanic people and 65% of other ethnicities.

Since March, between 80% and 90% of respondents in the USC survey have said they viewed wearing a mask as an “effective way to stay safe from the coronavirus.”

In the survey’s latest update, half of U.S. adults reported wearing a mask all or most of the time when coming within six feet of another person outside their immediate household.

The survey also looked at the divide between urban, suburban and rural residents, and found that people who live in cities were more likely (57%) to mask up than people who live in suburbs (52%) or people who live in rural areas (42%).

“These findings indicate a need to redouble efforts to convey consistent messages about the overall importance of wearing masks, but more than that — where and when to wear them,” said Arie Kapteyn, director of the USC Dornsife Center for Economic and Social Research, in a statement. “Too many seem to lack a clear understanding of the risks posed by friends and family outside their immediate households.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued guidance calling on all Americans 2 and older to wear a mask in public settings when around people outside of their household. The CDC has found that wearing a mask can reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19 by reducing the amount of spray of respiratory droplets produced by coughing, sneezing, talking, shouting and singing.

President Joe Biden has issued executive orders requiring Americans to wear a mask while traveling or visiting federal property. Gov. Gavin Newsom previously issued a mask order for Californians last June.