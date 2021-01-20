California to resume Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, health official says

California could soon let its distributors administer more than 330,000 doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, which the state had put on hold Monday after a few reports surfaced of possibly severe allergic reactions.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Erica Pan said Wednesday that California officials have discussed the reports with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other experts, including allergists.

After that discussion, “we’re likely able to release that pause,” Pan said at the state’s Community Vaccine Advisory Committee meeting.

The California Department of Public Health had asked its vaccine distributors to stop administering the batch of Moderna vaccines after fewer than 10 people suffered possibly severe allergic reactions that required an Epi-Pen or hospitalization.

Pan said the the individuals are at home and well.

California Department of Public Health spokesman Darrel Ng said in an e-mail that the agency will soon send a statement.

As of Wednesday, California has administered 1.5 million vaccines, according to Bloomberg’s tracker. Although the state has pushed to speed up its vaccination process, it has lagged every other states in the U.S., according to the tracker.