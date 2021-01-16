The winning numbers for Saturday’s massive $640 million Powerball jackpot announced

With a jackpot that just keeps on climbing, Californians and millions of other Americans are eagerly anticipating the results of Saturday’s Powerball drawing.

It may very well be another day of busts for Powerball hopefuls, after the last two drawings turned up no jackpot winners.

The winning numbers, drawn at 8 p.m. Saturday were: 14, 20, 39, 65 and 67; the Powerball number was 2.

Nobody won the $556.7 million Powerball jackpot this Wednesday, cranking the jackpot up to 640 million by Saturday. It would have been the ninth-largest pot in the game’s history.

The current jackpot total would make it the fifth-largest in Powerball history. The highest jackpot of nearly $1.6 billion was split between three tickets on Jan. 13, 2016, with winners in California, Florida and Tennessee.

Saturday’s jackpot has an estimated cash value of $478.4 million, according to lottery officials. The lucky winner will still have to pay federal taxes, although California is one of only 10 states to exempt state income tax on lottery winnings.

With this amount of cash, even after Uncle Sam takes his cut in taxes, you could afford to bankroll two NFL team for a season and still have some change left over.

This year, you could pay the combined salaries for the Buffalo Bills and the Baltimore Ravens combined, having a cap of $174 million and $153 million respectively, and still have some dosh left over.

Or, you could by all 81 homes listed above $1 million on the market in Sacramento County, worth a little more than $159 million, according to Zillow, and use the rest of your winnings to remodel them all.

Powerball tickets are $2 each and drawings are held Wednesdays and Saturdays. To play, you must select five numbers between 1 and 69, and a bonus “Powerball” number between 1 and 26. Players have a 1 in 38.3 chance of winning a prize in a Powerball drawing, and a 1 in 292.2 million shot at winning the jackpot. Powerball tickets are sold in 45 states across the country, plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

If you win less than $600, you can take your ticket to a retailer in exchange for cash, according to the California Lottery. If you win more than $600, download a claim form and deliver it to any lottery district office or mail it to 730 N. 10th St., Sacramento, CA 95811.

If you didn’t win anything in Saturday’s Powerball drawing, you can soon have another shot at riches. Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot is estimated at $850 million, which would be the second-largest prize in that game’s history.