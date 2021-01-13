California will begin offering COVID vaccine to residents age 65 and older

California officials announced Wednesday a dramatic overhaul of their vaccine program, saying that counties can now begin vaccinating anyone over age 65 “in order to increase the pace of COVID-19 vaccine distribution to those at greatest risk.”

The change comes just one month into the state’s massive but struggling effort to inoculate up to 40 million Californians, essentially dropping a month worth of guideline planning that had proven too burdensome and confusing.

“There is no higher priority than efficiently and equitably distributing these vaccines as quickly as possible to those who face the gravest consequences,” said Gov. Gavin Newsom. “Individuals 65 and older are now the next group eligible to start receiving vaccines. To those not yet eligible for vaccines, your turn is coming. We are doing everything we can to bring more vaccine into the state.”

The state announcement comes a day after federal health officials changed their suggested guidelines to states to simplify vaccinations in hopes of speeding up what has been a slow initial launch.

California in particular has been slow to administer vaccines. As of Tuesday, the state had only distributed 25% of the 3.3 million doses it has received, prompting Newsom and his chief health official, Dr. Mark Ghaly, to acknowledge the state’s efforts have been lackluster.

The new guidelines will allow millions more at-risk Californians to get shots earlier, although state and local officials say their efforts are limited by the number of doses the state is being allocated by the federal government. Federal officials this week said they plan to withhold fewer doses in the coming weeks, sending more out to states instead of holding onto some for second-round shots.

As of earlier this week, some health care providers had begun to offer shots to people 75 and older. The change to 65 and up could help reduce hospitalizations, officials said.

“With our hospitals crowded and ICUs full, we need to focus on vaccinating Californians who are at highest risk of becoming hospitalized to alleviate stress on our health care facilities,” said Dr. Tomás Aragón, Director of the California Department of Public Health and State Public Health Officer. “Prioritizing individuals age 65 and older will reduce hospitalizations and save lives.”

Newsom also announced the state next week will launch a new system to alert people via text and email when they are eligible for a shot. The public can also contact their doctors for information, sate health officials said.