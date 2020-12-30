Watch live: Gov. Gavin Newsom gives an update on the state’s COVID-19 situation

California Gov. Gavin Newsom watches as the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is prepared by Director of Inpatient Pharmacy David Cheng at Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center in Los Angeles, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) AP

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is set to deliver an update on the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic at 10 a.m. on Wednesday. Watch a livestream here:

At 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Newsom will host a “virtual conversation” with Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Newsom’s remarks come a day after California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly announced that the Southern California and San Joaquin Valley regions will remain under a regional stay-at-home order for the near future due to extremely limited intensive care unit capacity.

“Some hospitals in Southern California have put in place some practices that would be part of crisis care, whether those are decisions about how ambulances are received into the facility or how stretched staff become to care for patients, looking at the effectiveness of certain treatments for certain patients who are unlikely to survive,” Ghaly said during a press conference. “That is happening in facilities in Southern California.”