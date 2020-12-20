San Luis Obispo Tribune Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

California

Man dressed as Santa has paraglider stuck in Rio Linda power lines, fire officials say

A man dresses as Santa Claus riding a hang glider is stuck in power lines in Rio Linda on Sunday.
A man dresses as Santa Claus riding a hang glider is stuck in power lines in Rio Linda on Sunday. CHP North Sacramento

A paraglider dressed as Santa is stuck in power lines near Seventh Avenue in Rio Linda, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District.

Rescue personnel are on the scene trying to get the man down from the wires. Photos shown on social media show the man riding a paramotor, a harness and glider powered by a small engine and fan.

Metro Fire is advising motorists to stay away from the area due to road closures.

Related stories from San Luis Obispo Tribune
Profile Image of Molly Burke
Molly Burke
Molly Burke is a summer reporting intern for The Sacramento Bee. She is studying journalism and political science at Northwestern University, while covering crime and business for the city desk of The Daily Northwestern.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

Business

Average US price of gas up 4 cents a gallon to $2.26

December 20, 2020 10:24 AM

California

2 police officers wounded in Southern California shootout

December 20, 2020 8:47 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service