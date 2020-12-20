Man dressed as Santa has paraglider stuck in Rio Linda power lines, fire officials say

A man dresses as Santa Claus riding a hang glider is stuck in power lines in Rio Linda on Sunday. CHP North Sacramento

A paraglider dressed as Santa is stuck in power lines near Seventh Avenue in Rio Linda, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District.

Rescue personnel are on the scene trying to get the man down from the wires. Photos shown on social media show the man riding a paramotor, a harness and glider powered by a small engine and fan.

Metro Fire is advising motorists to stay away from the area due to road closures.

#MetroFire is o/s of a #TechRescue at #MST near 7th Ave in #RioLinda involving a hang glider into power lines. pic.twitter.com/VBcfh2xMcP — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) December 20, 2020