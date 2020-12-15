San Luis Obispo Tribune Logo
Will your California job come back when the pandemic ends? Help us explore the future of work

In the week ending Dec. 5, more than 175,000 Californians filed an initial claim for unemployment insurance.

Millions of Californians have either lost their job or left the workforce altogether.

In the coming months and years, the state’s job market will likely rebound. But in past recessions, lower-income Californians were harder hit and slower to recover.

At The Sacramento Bee, we are exploring how the ultimate recovery will affect Californians, especially those in working class jobs.

With a grant from the Solutions Journalism Network, we will spend the next few months examining the future of work in California. We will highlight some of the important training and development programs that have helped Californians get access to high-quality jobs, and what lessons those initiatives have for the state.

As we begin our reporting, we want to hear from you. We’ve created a survey below to let you share your thoughts and questions about the future of work. Do you know about initiatives we should highlight? Please let us know.

<iframe src="https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeKu0k_6p7OAqDrJEwkbIRuZDLMoO7oGccdGwTiIrJB4ero-w/viewform?embedded=true" width="640" height="3326" frameborder="0" marginheight="0" marginwidth="0">Loading…</iframe>

Jeong Park
Jeong Park joined The Sacramento Bee’s Capitol Bureau in 2020 as part of the paper’s community-funded Equity Lab. He covers economic inequality, focusing on how the state’s policies affect working people. Before joining the Bee, he worked as a reporter covering cities for the Orange County Register.
