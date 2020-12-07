This app uses Bluetooth to tell you if you have been exposed to COVID-19 in California

A new app that allows people to know if they have been exposed to COVID-19 goes live in California on Thursday.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom discussed the CA Notify app during his Monday press conference. The app allows a person to opt in to receive notifications informing them if they have been in close proximity to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19. It also lets users tell others if they have tested positive themselves.

The app does not track a user’s location, nor does it share a user’s identity.

“Throughout this pandemic we have tapped California’s talent pool to fight this virus and that includes working with tech innovators like Apple and Google,” Newsom said in a statement. “CA Notify will help slow the spread by alerting those who opt in to receive an alert if they’ve come into contact with someone who has tested positive. The process is private, anonymous and secure, and is one of the many tools in the state’s data-driven approach to help reduce the spread.”

The app uses Bluetooth technology to exchange random codes between users’ phones. If a user tests positive, they enter a verification code into their phone app and it notifies any other app user who was within six feet for 15 minutes or more of possible exposure.

“When combined with other actions like wearing masks and physical distancing, CA Notify can help curb the transmission of COVID-19,” Health and Human Services Secretary Mark Ghaly said in a statement. “Every day that is saved in alerting others of a possible exposure, is a day that a possibly infectious person can begin self-quarantine and reduce the spread. This technology is another way for Californians to take proactive steps to keep themselves, their loved ones and their communities safe.”