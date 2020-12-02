Brawling raccoons draw a police response for ‘burglar’ at California office, cops say

An officer ready to take action in a burglary was surprised to find a dozen raccoons fighting instead, California police said.

A city employee working in an office at the City Corporation Yard called police after they were frightened by banging on the door, the Richmond Police Department said Tuesday on Facebook.

“The caller reported hearing banging on the door like someone was trying to break in,” police said. “Officers coordinated their response and set up a perimeter.”

The officers walked into the building on foot, mentally prepared for a burglary. Instead, they found 12 raccoons, police said.

“Although mentally prepared to take action for an in-progress felony, the crime-fighting duo were surprised to find approximately one dozen raccoons in a physical altercation,” police said.

All but one raccoon fled the scene, according to the police department.

“Little guy stayed behind and advised officers it was just a family dispute,” police said.