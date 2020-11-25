San Luis Obispo Tribune Logo
Ski season is here: Several Tahoe resorts now open. Here’s when you can ride the rest

If you’re ready for a socially distanced ski or snowboard celebration, the slopes are opening in the Tahoe area.

Squaw Valley and Alpine Meadows are the latest, with the sister resorts opening Wednesday, after Heavenly and Northstar started their seasons last week. Boreal also opened this week.

A few more will open Friday: Sugar Bowl, Soda Springs and Tahoe Donner for cross-country skiing. Bear Valley, a bit south of Lake Tahoe along Highway 4, plans to open this weekend.

COVID-19 protocols will make things different this ski season, with resorts taking safety measures such as only allowing guests to ride lifts with members of the same household, and requiring face coverings at all times.

Snowstorms in the Sierra Nevada range earlier this month set the stage for major Tahoe ski resorts to open up right around Thanksgiving.

Here are the resorts that will open later in the year:

Sierra-at-Tahoe: Reopened Wednesday exclusively for season passholders, opens to general public next Monday

Donner Ski Ranch: not yet announced, typically open by second week of December

Kirkwood: Dec. 4

Homewood: Dec. 11

Dodge Ridge: Not yet announced

The Bee’s Molly Burke contributed to this story.
