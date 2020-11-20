Teen crashes into restaurant during police chase, injuring 5 diners, California cops say

A 16-year-old crashed into Gino’s restaurant in Salinas after being chased by police, who tried to stop him for reckless driving, Salinas Police Department said. Salinas Police Department

A police chase ended Thursday evening when a teenage driver crashed into a California restaurant’s outdoor dining area, police say.

Salinas police said an officer tried to stop a car being driven recklessly by a 16-year-old male, but the teen sped away and a chase ensued.

Another vehicle pulled in front of the teen’s car, causing a rear-end collision, according to police. The teen then drove into the outdoor dining area of Gino’s Restaurant and hit several diners.

At least five people were injured, CBS San Francisco reported.

“Their injuries ranged from minor to serious,” police said in a news release. “None of the injuries appeared life threatening.”

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The driver left the scene, police said, and witnesses pointed out the direction he was running. Officers apprehended the suspect, who was “uncooperative” and “did not provide a statement.”

Police said they were still investigating the incident and that the car was registered to the suspect’s father.

The teen was taken to a juvenile facility and faces charges that felony hit and run and.