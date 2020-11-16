Thieves ram truck into liquor store but it wasn’t booze they wanted, CA cops say

Two men crashed a stolen pickup truck into a liquor store in California and stole lottery tickets, among other items, police said.

Fremont police said they are searching for two suspects who rammed a truck through Meadow Square Liquor on Monday morning, KTVU reported. The clerk told the station that the thieves tried grabbing the cash register.

Police said the men made off with lottery tickets, cigarettes and part of the register, according to KTVU.

The suspects fled the scene but police officers said they found the vehicle abandoned nearby, The Mercury News reported.

The truck had been reported stolen in Hayward, according to the publication.

Steve O’Brien, who works at the store overnight, said only part of the cash register was taken, KCBS Radio reported.

“They took the top of the cash register, not the cash drawer, and the display case with the lottery tickets that they can’t use.” O’Brien said, according to the station. “That’s all they got, not a drop of booze.”

O’Brien said that the lottery tickets will come back as stolen if someone tries to redeem them, according to the station.