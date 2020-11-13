Gagged, bound woman in burning office admits setting fire herself, California cops say

A San Jose woman was arrested after police said she stole money from her employer and admitted to starting a fire in her office building.

Firefighters found Janice Carlstrom gagged and bound in her office at Pollack Investments in Saratoga on Nov. 4, 2019, according to a news release from the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office. The building was on fire, and Carlstrom reportedly said she didn’t know who started the blaze or who assaulted her.

An investigation revealed that Carlstrom had stolen $44,000 from her employer and more than $580,000 from other financial institutions, police said.

Investigators found her thumb print on evidence related to the arson, and the Santa Clara County Crime Laboratory confirmed an accelerant was used, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities said Carlstrom was interviewed by detectives on Nov. 12 and confessed to “making fraudulent payments and starting the fire in an attempt to conceal evidence.” Police said she also admitted to fabricating the story of her being assaulted.

Carlstrom was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail and charged with arson, embezzlement and forgery, police said.