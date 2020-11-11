San Luis Obispo Tribune Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

California

Snowplow driver uncovers two bodies along remote California highway, cops say

Mono Lake is seen from a hillside across Highway 395 in 2004. A snowplow driver discovered two bodies in a double murder case just before dawn Monday on a remote stretch of Highway 395 in Mono County, California officials say.
Mono Lake is seen from a hillside across Highway 395 in 2004. A snowplow driver discovered two bodies in a double murder case just before dawn Monday on a remote stretch of Highway 395 in Mono County, California officials say. Ben Margot Associated Press file

A snowplow driver with the California Department of Transportation discovered two bodies on a remote highway in Mono County just before dawn Monday, authorities say.

The bodies of a man and woman were found on the shoulder of Highway 395 near Bridgeport, east of Yosemite National Park, at 6:30 a.m., the county sheriff’s office reported on Facebook.

The sheriff’s office and California Highway Patrol shut down the road, the release said. An investigation determined the man and woman had been murdered.

The two are not from Mono County, but authorities are not releasing their names until their families have been informed, the Facebook post said.

Investigators say the murders appear to be targeted and pose no threat to Bridgeport residents. They asked that anyone with information call 760-932-7549, option 7.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Related stories from San Luis Obispo Tribune
Profile Image of Don Sweeney
Don Sweeney
Don Sweeney has been a newspaper reporter and editor in California for more than 25 years. He has been a real-time reporter based at The Sacramento Bee since 2016.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service