Did you lose an emu? California cops lasso one wandering in yard, photos show

An emu was found hanging out in a California front yard, the Pleasanton Police Department said Friday. Officers lassoed the animal and it is now at a shelter.
An emu was found hanging out in a California front yard, the Pleasanton Police Department said Friday. Officers lassoed the animal and it is now at a shelter.

It’s not every day you see an emu wandering about.

That’s what happened Friday in a California neighborhood, police said. The Pleasanton Police Department got a report that an emu was hanging out in someone’s front yard.

The department sent two officers to the scene to safely lasso the animal.

Posted by Pleasanton Police Department on Friday, November 6, 2020

“Since they both grew up on farms, they successfully lassoed the wandering bird and kept it calm,” the police department said. “The emu is in safe hands waiting to be re-connected with its rightful owner at the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office’s shelter.”

Posted by Pleasanton Police Department on Friday, November 6, 2020

Police didn’t say how large the emu is, but they usually grow to between five and six feet tall and weigh between 66 and 100 pounds, according to National Geographic.

They can’t fly, but they can run up to 30 miles per hour, National Geographic reported.

