‘Aggressive agitator’ breaks into California homes, police say. It was a turkey

An “aggressive agitator” was breaking into homes and chasing people in California — and it was an unusual suspect, police said.

“They eventually made contact with the suspect, later identified as Miss Turkey,” the Roseville Police Department said Tuesday on Facebook.

Miss Turkey was so aggressive that one person couldn’t leave their home for work, police said. Officials tracked down the turkey and captured it.

“They decided the best course of action was to temporarily detain Miss Turkey and relocate her to a more wooded area near another flock,” police said. “This is not our normal response for turkey calls but we’re happy to report no residents (or turkeys) were injured during this incident.”

This isn’t the first time a turkey has tormented a California neighborhood. In May, a wild turkey named Gerald attacked several people in an Oakland neighborhood, McClatchy News reported.

Gerald terrorized the neighborhood for months, but he was finally captured and released in the hills.