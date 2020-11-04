Here’s what happened in California’s election while you were sleeping

Though early voting returns show former Vice President Joe Biden handily winning California, with 65.3% of the vote, the race for president remains undecided as of early Wednesday morning.

Contests in North Carolina, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan all remain too close for the Associated Press to call.

In California, it could be days or even weeks before final results are known, as mail-in ballots continue to be counted.

BALLOT MEASURES

Proposition 14, to issue $5.5 billion in bonds for stem cell research, is leading with 51.1% percent voting yes and 48.9% voting no.

Proposition 15, the “split roll initiative” to tax commercial and industrial property at market value, is trailing, with 51.7% of ballots counted so far against it and 48.3% voting yes.

Proposition 16, which would repeal Prop 209 and restore affirmative action in California, also appears set to be defeated, with 56% voting no and 44% voting yes.

Proposition 17, which restores voting rights to people convicted of felonies who are on parole, has passed, according to the Associated Press, with 59% of the vote so far and 41% voting against.

Proposition 18, which allows 17-year-olds to vote in primary and special elections provided they turn 18 by the next general election, is trailing, with 55.1% voting against it and 44.9% voting for it.

Proposition 19, which gives Californians over 55 a property tax break when they move, is leading with 51.5% of the vote so far, with 48.5% voting against it.

Proposition 20, which enacts several “tough on crime” measures, has failed, according to The Associated Press, by a margin of 62.3% voting no and 37.7% voting yes.

Proposition 21, which would give local governments more authority to enact rent control, has failed, according to The Associated Press, with 59.8% voting no and 40.2% voting yes.

Proposition 22, which would exempt drivers for app-based services like Uber and Lyft from a new state labor that requires companies to provide benefits to more workers, has passed, according to The Associated Press. The ballot measure received 58.4% of the vote, while 41.6% voted against it.

Proposition 23, which requires a doctor to be on-site at dialysis clinics and prevents them from closing without state permission, has failed, according to the Associated Press, with 64% voting no and 36% voting yes.

Proposition 24, which expands the California Consumer Privacy Act, appears to be passing, with 56.1% voting yes and 43.9% voting no.

Proposition 25, which would end the use of money bail in determining who leaves jail before trial, appears to have failed, with 55.4% voting no and 44.6% voting yes.

CONGRESS

In Congressional District 4, incumbent Rep. Tom McClintock, R-Elk Grove, has 52.9% of the vote, compared to 47.1% for Democrat Brynne Kennedy.

In Congressional District 10, incumbent Rep. Josh Harder, D-Turlock, won reelection with 59.2% of the vote, with Republican Ted Howze having 40.8%.

In Congressional District 21, Republican challenger David Valadao holds the lead with 51.4% of the vote, with incumbent Rep. TJ Cox, D-Fresno, holding 48.6% so far.

In Congressional District 22 incumbent Republican Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Tulare, maintains a lead with 53.5% of the vote, while Democratic challenger Phil Arballo has 46.5%.

In Congressional District 25 north of Los Angeles, Democrat Christy Smith has taken the lead with 50.5% of the vote, while incumbent Republican Rep. Mike Garcia has 49.5%.

In Congressional District 39, Republican Young Kim has 50.2% of the vote, while incumbent Rep. Gil Cisneros, D-Yorba Linda, has 49.8%.

In Congressional District 45, incumbent Democrat Rep. Katie Porter, D-Irvine, holds a lead with 54.3% of the vote, while Republican Greg Raths has 45.7%.

In Congressional District 48, Republican challenger Michelle Steel holds a narrow lead with 50.3% of the vote, while incumbent Democrat Rep. Harley Rouda, D-Laguna Beach, has 49.7%.

In Congressional District 50 around San Diego, Republican Darrell Issa has 51.7% of the vote, while Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar has 48.3%.

LEGISLATURE

In Assembly District 36, incumbent Assemblyman Tom Lackey, R-Palmdale, has 54.8% of the vote, while Democrat Steve Fox has 45.2%.

In Assembly District 42, incumbent independent Chad Mayes of Yucca Valley has 58.9% of the vote, while Republican Chad Kotyuk has 41.1%.

In Assembly District 55, incumbent Republican Phillip Chen holds 54.6% of the vote, while Democrat Andrew E. Rodriguez has 45.4%.

In Assembly District 59, incumbent Assemblyman Reggie Jones-Sawyer, D-Los Angeles, has 58.7% of the vote, while fellow Democrat Efren Martinez has 41.3%.

In Assembly District 68, incumbent Assemblyman Steven Choi, R-Irvine, has 52.2% of the vote, while Democrat Melissa Fox has 47.8%.

In Senate District 11, incumbent Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, has 59.1% of the vote, while challenger Jackie Fielder, also a Democrat, has 40.9%.

In Senate District 21, Democratic challenger Kipp Mueller is up 50.2%, while incumbent Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, has 49.8% of the vote so far.

In Senate District 23 in San Bernardino County, Democrat Abigail Medina has 50% of the vote, as Republican Rosilicie Ochoa-Bogh. They’re competing for an open seat held by Sen. Mike Morrell, R-Rancho Cucamonga.

In Senate District 29, Democratic challenger Josh Newman has 51.6% of the vote, while incumbent Sen. Ling Ling Chang. R-Diamond Bar, has 48.4%.

In Senate District 37, Democratic challenger Dave Min has 51.9% of the vote, while incumbent Sen. John Moorlach, R-Costa Mesa, has 48.1%.

Hannah Wiley of The Sacramento Bee Capitol Bureau contributed to this report.

