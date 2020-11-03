Latest results for California’s 53 congressional races in the November 2020 election

Unofficial results from California’s 53 congressional races in the Nov. 3 election, as reported by the Secretary of State’s Office. These preliminary results, known as a semifinal official canvass, are updated until the vote is completed by each county. Official canvassing takes place between Nov. 5 and Dec. 3. The last day for vote-by-mail ballots to be counted is Nov. 20. Results are to be certified by the county and sent to the state by Dec. 4.

Source: California Secretary of State's Office