Update: Stanislaus County DA plans to re-try death penalty phase of Scott Peterson case

The Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office announced in court Friday it will retry Scott Peterson’s penalty phase after the California Supreme Court overturned his death sentence in August.

Peterson appeared at the hearing remotely via video conference from San Quentin Prison. With a buzzed haircut, Peterson wore a blue-collared shirt and blue mask. He only spoke a few times during the hearing to acknowledge that he would temporarily waive time in the case to consult with his attorney, Pat Harris.

“An innocent man has been sitting in jail for 15 years. It’s time to get him out,” Harris told reporter outside the courtroom before the hearing started. “It’s been 15 long years and you can imagine your ups and down but overall he is very happy that the court has taken a look at the motions, taken a look at the evidence and has given him two separate chances here so we are excited about that.”

The Supreme Court overturned Peterson’s death sentence on the grounds the trial judge in San Mateo, the late Al Delucchi, wrongly excluded 13 potential jurors.

The jurors had stated they were opposed to the death penalty but Delucchi failed to determine whether they could put their beliefs aside and follow the law, according to the court’s unanimous opinion. Delucchi died in 2008.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

In the same opinion, which was made in response to Scott Peterson’s automatic appeal, the court upheld his 2004 conviction for killing his wife, Laci Peterson, and the couple’s unborn son, Conner.

But last week, the court made a ruling in Peterson’s petition for habeas corpus, which could lead to his conviction being overturned.

The court ruled that a San Mateo Superior Court judge must decide whether prejudicial misconduct by a juror occurred when she failed to disclose that she’d been the victim of a crime and obtained a restraining order against the perpetrator.

A hearing in that case is scheduled for Nov. 13.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Dave Harris, appearing remotely over video conference along with District Attorney Birgit Fladager, said they wanted to wait for the outcome of that San Mateo hearing before beginning jury selection because they might have to retry the entire case.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

But he said the office was working under a tight deadline of 60 days from the date the case was remanded back to Stanislaus Superior Court on Sept. 24 and could only wait if Peterson agreed to waive time until after the hearing in San Mateo Court.

Peterson’s attorney, Pat Harris, initially wouldn’t agree to any time waiver until the DA announced on the record its intentions with the penalty phase.

Dave Harris responded, “At this point in time, we are on a track to retry the case.”

Pat Harris agreed to a “limited time waiver” of two weeks so that he had time to talk to talk to Peterson.

The next hearing in Stanislaus Court will be held on Nov. 6.

The hearing was attended by Scott Peterson’s brother Joe and sister-in-law, as well as members from the media, including national television.

In all, only 14 people were allowed in the courtroom to maintain social distancing under COVID-19 precautions. The video conference of the hearing was live-streamed with over 100 people watching.

No one from Laci’s family was at the hearing and Laci’s mother, Sharon Rocha, has not responded to recent requests for comment.

Janey Peterson said, “We still need justice for Laci, Conner and Scott. We don’t have justice for Laci with Scott on death row because Scott is innocent.”