A procrastinator’s guide to the 2020 California general election

Millions of Californians have already turned in their ballots, so it appears there are fewer procrastinators this election year. But if you’re still on the fence about a ballot initiative or a candidate, we’re here to help you do your civic duty.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to vote and who and what is on the ballot:

When should I vote?

The coronavirus outbreak upended daily life this year and set conditions for an election that will be unlike any other. You can vote at a polling place on Election Day or leave your ballot at a drop-off box. We have more information on how to find those sites below.

If you plan to vote by mail, your ballot must be postmarked by Nov. 3 to count. County elections offices will count ballots postmarked by that day for 17 days after the election. The US Postal Service advises that it could take up to a week to deliver your ballot.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Who are the candidates?

It’s pretty hard to miss the headline act of this year’s election, a showdown between Republican incumbent President Donald Trump and former Democratic Vice President Joe Biden for the office of President of the United States.

Down ballot, Californians will be electing dozens of representatives to Congress and the state Legislature.

Latino turnout is going to be critical in hotly contested races in the Central Valley and Southern California, where Republicans are trying to reclaim half a dozen seats they lost in 2018.

Meanwhile, state Senate Republicans are at risk of losing several seats.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

The Sacramento Bee’s voter guide offers all the details and biographies for the candidates in this year’s U.S. House, State Senate and State Assembly races. Just enter your address to get started and we’ll do the rest.

You can also check out the California Secretary of State’s official voter guide.

Need help deciding what candidates and issues to vote for? The Sacramento Bee Editorial Board is here to help with a slate of endorsements.

What about ballot measures?

Californians will consider 12 ballot measures this election, touching on issues ranging from stem cells to affirmative action to commercial property taxes to ending money bail. Here’s a brief rundown on what they do.

Get the Capitol Alert newsletter Sign up to receive political and Capitol news each day, plus breaking political news alerts. SIGN UP

How do I check my voter registration?

This part’s easy. All you have to do is visit this website, https://voterstatus.sos.ca.gov/, set up by the Secretary of State’s Office.

How can I vote in Sacramento County?

You can drop your ballot off at one of the dropoff locations, or visit a vote center if you need assistance, such as requesting a new ballot.

For more information, you can call the Sacramento County Voter Registration and Elections Office at (916) 875-6451.

How can I vote in Placer County?

If you’re in Placer County, you can find a list of ballot dropoff locations here, and voter service center information here.

For more information, you can call the Placer County Office of Elections at (530) 886-5650.

How can I vote in El Dorado County?

El Dorado County maintains a number of voter centers, which you can find here, and ballot dropoff locations, which you can find here.

For more information, you can call the El Dorado County elections office in Placerville at (530) 621-7480 or, from El Dorado Hills, (916) 358-3555, ext. 7480. The South Lake Tahoe office can be reached at (530) 573-7955, ext. 7480.

How can I vote in Yolo County?

You can find information on Yolo County voting centers and ballot dropoff locations by visiting here.

For more information from Yolo County elections, call (530) 666-8133.

Who’s telling the truth?