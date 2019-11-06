California justices skewer state law aimed at Trump’s taxes: ‘Where does it end?’

A majority of California Supreme Court justices appeared to side with Republicans who challenged a state law that would force President Donald Trump to release the last five years of his tax returns in order to get on the state’s 2020 primary ballot.

During oral arguments on Wednesday, several justices aggressively questioned an attorney representing Secretary of State Alex Padilla — the leader of the state’s elections processes tasked with implementing Senate Bill 27.

At the hearing, the court largely echoed the concerns of former Gov. Jerry Brown, who vetoed a similar bill in 2017. In his veto message, Brown questioned whether the law was constitutional and worried that a law forcing the release of tax returns could set a “slippery slope precedent.”

“Where does it end? Do we get all high school report cards?” asked Justice Ming Chin, adding that SB 27 could pave the way for a “laundry list of requirements.”

Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye added that she couldn’t find a single instance where state Democratic lawmakers considered the California Constitution’s mandate that the state administer an “open presidential primary whereby the candidates on the ballot are those found by the Secretary of State to be recognized candidates throughout the nation or throughout California.”

Jay Russell, who represented Padilla in court, appeared unsuccessful in his efforts to argue the legislature has the “plenary power” to set requirements for getting on the ballot.

“Well, it’s plenary until the constitution speaks,” Cantil-Sakauye said.

“If we cannot be persuaded by your plenary power argument, do you have an alternative argument,” asked Justice Goodwin Liu.

Joshua Groban, who Brown appointed, was the fourth justice who aggressively questioned the merits of the bill, suggesting that a majority of judges will strike down the law.

“We are hopeful that the courts will continue to see through the Democrats’ petty partisan maneuvers and see this law for what it is – an unconstitutional attempt to suppress Republican voter turnout,” said a statement from Jessica Patterson, the chairwoman of the state’s Republican Party who filed the lawsuit.

If California loses its court fight, it could still appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court, where it will also be unlikely to receive approval to implement the new law.

In September, a federal judge in Sacramento granted the Trump campaign’s request to immediately halt SB 27. Padilla announced shortly thereafter that the state would appeal the decision.

Under the law that has temporarily been struck down, candidates running for president must submit their tax returns by Nov. 26 in order to appear on the primary ballot, leaving little time for the case to be heard.

The California Supreme Court’s decision, which should be released in the coming days or weeks, could discourage several other states that are considering similar legislation.

Ten states had similar bills to California’s at the time Gov. Gavin Newsom signed it. Those proposals from other states would have forced Trump to release anywhere from one year to 10 years of tax returns in order to get on the primary ballot. California’s law called for presidential and gubernatorial candidates to disclose five years of tax information.