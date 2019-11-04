Submerged, out-of-service PG&E pipe causes California boat crash, deputies say

San Joaquin County authorities are warning boaters in the Delta to be careful after an out-of-service PG&E gas pipe caused a boat crash over the weekend.

The boating accident happened Sunday near Mildred Island and Empire Cut when a vessel’s propulsion gear was damaged after “striking a pipe that was blocking the southern entrance to Mildred Island,” the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

“We ask that boaters in the area use extreme caution,” deputies advised. “Please share with boaters that you may know.”

Investigators said that when they responded to the crash, they discovered “several hundred feet of a partially submerged steel pipe. The pipe is approximately 24 inches in diameter and very hard to see. It was determined that the gas pipe belongs to PG&E and is out of service.”

Deputies said the U.S. Coast Guard will work with the Northern California utility company “to mitigate this hazard.”

The San Francisco-based utility, which is going through bankruptcy proceedings, has faced heightened scrutiny in recent years after its equipment has been implicated in sparking deadly wildfires.

The Sheriff’s Office shared photos of the pipe on Facebook, as well as a map showing its location in the area.

The Facebook post has been shared hundreds of times as of Monday afternoon.