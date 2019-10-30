PG&E reduces scope of shutoff, but 500,000 Northern California customers still in dark

The latest round of PG&E blackouts has affected about 500,000 customers as of Wednesday morning, almost 100,000 fewer than initially expected as the utility ditched outage plans in seven counties due to an improving weather outlook.

Alameda, Contra Costa, Humboldt, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, San Mateo and Siskiyou counties are no longer included in the planned shutoff initiated by Pacific Gas and Electric Co., which started in phases Tuesday and is expected to last through at least midday Wednesday for most customers, the company said in a 3:30 a.m. update to its website. The decision not to cut power in those areas came “given changes to the weather forecasts,” PG&E said.

In statements late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning, PG&E said it issued the weather “all-clear” to begin inspections for five of the 22 counties that did lose power earlier Tuesday: “restoration activities” began in Butte, Plumas, Shasta, Tehama and Trinity counties, where a combined total of about 47,000 customers were blacked out.

Restoration efforts were not complete in those areas before sunset, with inspections resuming in daylight hours Wednesday, PG&E said.

Power remains cut without an official “all-clear” in portions of 17 other counties: Alpine, Amador, Calaveras, El Dorado, Kern, Lake, Marin, Mendocino, Napa, Nevada, Placer, Sierra, Solano, Sonoma, Tuolumne, Yolo and Yuba. PG&E estimated 120,000 customers would lose power in Marin County and about 87,000 would be in the dark in Sonoma County.

PG&E says its weather team expects the “current dry, offshore wind event” to die down by Wednesday morning in all impacted areas except Kern County, meaning that the all-clear announcement could come soon. Meteorologists do not expect another severe wind event in the next seven days, the utility says.

PG&E also says it has restored power to 73 percent of the 973,000 homes and businesses affected by the previous shutoff over the weekend, meaning about 710,000 customers regained electricity. The company previously said, prior to reducing the scope of the latest event from 29 to 22 counties, that about 400,000 customers that had power cut during the weekend event should expect to remain without service through the end of the midweek shutoff.

With nearly 1 million customers affected, the weekend’s shutoff event was the broadest PG&E has implemented so far. It came as wind gusts on par with Category 2 hurricane battered some parts of the state, according to the National Weather Service and PG&E meteorologists.

PG&E says it has found more than 55 instances of equipment damage so far in connection with the weekend wind event.

The “public safety planned shutoff” beginning Tuesday marked the third such event initiated by PG&E in a seven-day span. All of the shutoffs came in response to forecasts of fierce winds contributing to critical wildfire risk across much of Northern California.

Heavy gusts helped the rapid spread of the Kincade Fire, which ignited in the late hours of Oct. 23 and exploded the following morning, then flared up again over the weekend.

Also on Tuesday, the company said it would rebate customers affected by the Oct. 9 shutoff with a “one-time bill credit.”